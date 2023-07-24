Police recover missing cows in Kano

The police in Kano State have recovered an unspecified number of cows wandering around the Ranka Hotoro Quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area.

Spokesman Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed this in a statement on Sunday. Kiyawa said a publicspirited man sighted the missing cows on July 13 and drew the attention of the Hotoro Police Division. He said: “The good Samaritan told the Police that while he was on his way to Rakat Hotoro Quarter Kano, he saw some cows wandering for over three hours. “On receipt of the report, the residents of the area were contacted and efforts to trace the rightful owners proved abortive.”

Similarly, on July 14, a good Samaritan reported the discovery of a bag which ostensibly belongs to a passenger he had picked in his commercial tricycle. “The discovery was lodged at the Hotoro Police Division and all efforts to trace the owner proved abortive,” he said.