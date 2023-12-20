New Telegraph

December 20, 2023
Police Recover Cache Of Arms In Delta Community

A large hoard of arms has been recovered in the Niger Cat Area of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State by the Surveillance Team of  Ekpan Divisional Police Station.

Confirming the development, the Delta State Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said the arms were recovered in an uncompleted building in the area.

According to the statement, the items recovered include “one (1) AR rifle, two (2) magazines, seventy-five (75) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one (1) locally made cut-to-size gun, four (4) rounds of live cartridges, one Awka-made Beretta pistol and one round of 9mm ammunition”.

The statement also added that; “On Thursday, 19th December, 2023 at about 1600hrs, the DPO Ekpan Police Station CSP Aliyu Shaba gathered credible intelligence about the activities of some criminal elements operating within Ekpan, Warri, and environs.

“The divisional surveillance team, led by the DPO Ekpan, swiftly responded to this Intel and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout behind NIGER-CAT.

However, upon sighting the Police, the hoodlums took to their heels, and they were given a hot chase to no avail. An intensive search was conducted around the uncompleted building.

“Efforts are on top gear to identify and arrest the fleeing suspects.”

