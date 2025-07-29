New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
Police Recover Body Of Kogi Journalist Murdered By Colleague

The Kogi State Police Command said it has recovered the body of Mr Ayo Aiyepeku, a photo-journalist, allegedly murdered by his colleague, Oluwapelumi Adebayo.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Williams OvyeAya, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lokoja. Ovye-Aya explained that Ayobami’s corpse was found on Sunday evening at a location around WAEC office, Crusher Zone 8 axis in Lokoja.

The command’s spokesperson said Aiyepeku was murdered by his colleague, Oluwapelumi Adebayo on Tuesday night, July 22 in an office near the Government House/GRA area of Lokoja.

“Yes, the corpse of the photo-journalist has been found. It was discovered on Sunday evening somewhere around WAEC office, Zone 8 axis of Lokoja. “The corpse has been deposited at Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

“The discreet investigation will help us uncover what truly happened,” OvyeAya said. He appealed to the victim’s family, colleagues and the public to provide credible information to aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has made a passionate appeal to police authorities and the Kogi government for justice. Mr Timothy Aiyepeku, the deceased’s elder brother, and his uncle, Dr Ibikunle Jide, who spoke to NAN, appealed for justice.

