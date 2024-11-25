Police Recover 8 Unexploded Devices In Borno

Share

The police in Borno State over the weekend recovered eight unexploded devices from the Dala and Gwange areas of Maiduguri.

A statement by its spokesperson, ASP Grace Michael, said that the recoveries followed a distress call about some unidentified objects suspected to be explosives near an uncompleted building in Dala-Abuja Talakawa Area, Maiduguri.

“Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13 team responded swiftly, recovering six projectiles and one unexploded mortar bomb, which were safely relocated to a secure site.

“Later that day, at about 1 p.m., another report was received from the Gwange area regarding a suspicious object along the riverbank. The EODCBRN team was deployed to the scene and recovered an unexploded hand grenade.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the ordnance were displaced and washed ashore by recent devastating floods in the state,” she said.

The police, she said, had conducted an Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) training for residents of both communities, educating them on safety measures.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yusufu Lawal, as reaffirming the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety.

Michael urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious objects or activities through the emergency lines – 0806 807 5581 and 0802 347 3293.

