Police Recover 7 Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Suspects In Kano

The Kano State Police Command yesterday announced the recovery of seven stolen vehicles and the arrest of several suspects in a series of operations aimed at curbing vehicle theft and related crimes, including armed robbery in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano yesterday. He said, acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Bakori, the command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) tracked down the stolen vehicles and apprehended the culprits.

“Recovered vehicles include an ash‑coloured Toyota RAV4, a red Peugeot 406, a black Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Yaris (registration Gombe 121 AH), a truck without a body, a white Toyota Matrix and a white Forland truck (registrationGAK701 XA).

He explained that in connection with the recoveries, a number of suspects linked to the thefts and to armed robbery were arrested.

According to Kiyawa, they are currently assisting investigators and will be charged in court. Bakori was quoted as commending the officers for their dedication and professionalism and thanked the people of Kano State for their prayers, support and cooperation.

He said, “The Command remains committed to fighting crime and ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state.