Police Recover 4 AK-47 Rifles, 232 Rounds Of Ammunition In Zamfara

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Zamfara State Police Command has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Gummi Local Government Area.

Led by ASP Bilyamin Koko, operatives intercepted a Toyota Corolla conveying passengers from Sokoto to Gummi and uncovered the following items: four AK-47 rifles, 200 rounds of live PKT ammunition, 32 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and four AK-47 magazines.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the weapons were concealed in a bag of oranges belonging to one Nasuru Dawan Jiya. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was destined for bandits operating in Gurusu village.

He added that the case remains under investigation as efforts are ongoing to apprehend accomplices and dismantle the wider criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim B. Maikaba, reassured residents of the command’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements and restore peace.