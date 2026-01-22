Police Reaffirm Commitment To Public Safety

The Sokoto State Police Command has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to public safety, following sustained operational successes against criminal elements across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, made this known while briefing journalists on recent security achievements.

He was represented at the briefing by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ahmed Rufa’i.

According to the PPRO, the Command has continued to demonstrate resolve in dismantling the activities of the notorious criminal network known as the “Sai Malam” group. Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit recently arrested two suspected key members of the group, Abdulrazak Salihu, also known as Monosa, and Habibu Sahabi, popularly called Habibi, in the Rugar Wauro area of Wamakko Local Government Area.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of critical exhibits, including suspected fake currency notes, a Point of Sale (POS) machine, fetish materials, and charms. Investigation further revealed that three other major suspects connected to the syndicate are currently on the run, while intensive efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend them.

The Command also recorded significant success in operations targeting banditry, kidnapping, and extortion in Yabo and Silame Local Government Areas. In one of the operations, operatives arrested Bello Degi, a key member of a criminal syndicate responsible for several kidnappings and the imposition of illegal levies on communities in both local government areas.

The Police Command noted that the arrests and seizures have significantly weakened the operational and logistical network of the “Sai Malam” group.

The Command urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or security outfit.

The Sokoto State Police Command stressed that the latest successes send a clear message to criminal elements that the police remain relentless, resilient, and fully committed to rooting out crime in all its forms.

It added that its intelligence network is robust and that operatives remain on high alert, warning those still at large to surrender or face the full consequences of the law.