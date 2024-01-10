Police Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Petition Against Davido

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed receiving the official petition filed by Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage against his colleague, Davido.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido, notifying the Police that he had been tormenting her and threatening her life.

Tiwa Savage accused Davido of using derogatory language in reaction to a post that included both herself and the singer’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, in the widely shared petition.

READ ALSO:

The 43-year-old mother of one told Davido how disappointed she was with his threats and reminded him of her unwavering support during difficult times for his family, most notably when he lost his son Ifeanyi.

She also claimed to have received calls from acquaintances asking questions about her behaviour that could have irritated Davido and about her friendship with Sophia.

Responding to Tiwa’s petition, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the allegations.

He said, “I can confirm to you that we have received the petition, and investigation has commenced.”