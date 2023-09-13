Police Reacts To Officers Escorting Varsity SUG President

The Nigerian Police Force Headquarters in Abuja announced on Wednesday that it had identified the armed police officers who were shown in a widely circulated video accompanying the leader of the students’ union government at Adamawa State University.

This is coming after Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) called out the Police Force over the video of its armed officers escorting the newly elected President of the Adamawa State University Students’ Union Government, surfaced on the internet.

The video which surfaced online captured the moment the unidentified student’ union leader arrived at a convention with two armed policemen walking beside his car amidst cheers from other students.

Reacting to the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has been identified and is to report to the Force Headquarters for further action.

Adejobi also vowed that there is no room for indecency, complacency, and unethical conduct in the Nigeria Police Force.

He wrote, “These policemen have been identified. They are to report to the FHQ for further action. There is no room for indecency, complacency, and unethical conduct.”