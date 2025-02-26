Police Reactivates Cattle Menace C’tte In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has reactivated the Cattle Menace Committee which was set up about three years ago to avert clashes between cattle owners and host community farmers.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations, Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the action is aimed at ensuring peaceful co- existence among the cattle owners and the farmers and also to ensure security of lives and property.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State CP Ikioye Orutugu, in seeking a solution to the problems posed by cattle grazing, such as the destruction of crops, accidents and conflicts between herders and local communities in the State, is set to resuscitate the Cattle Menace Committee in the Command which aims to mitigate on the issues caused by stray cattle/herders and the communities”

