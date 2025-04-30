Police Reactivate Tinted Glass Permits System

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday reactivated the issuance of Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) nationwide through a secure and user-friendly platform.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Forces spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, saying the permit is available at possap.gov.ng.

According to him, the move comes in response to widespread public complaints about the harassment of motorists over the use of tinted windows.

He noted that the initiative reflects the need for a clear, transparent, and accountable process for regularising factory-fitted tinted glass on vehicles.

Adejobi said the reactivation of the permit system is a strategic move to identify lawful users, such as individuals with medical requirements or members of the security community, while preventing misuse for criminal activities.

He said it is expected to enhance police investigative capabilities and strengthen national security efforts.

The police spokesperson said applicants can now process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks.

“With modern automobiles increasingly manufactured with tinted windows it has become essential to provide a standardised system that accommodates legitimate use while ensuring public safety.

“Vehicles have often been exploited for criminal purposes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, ‘one-chance’ scams, and other forms of banditry. Their use hampers police visibility and impedes effective law enforcement, thereby contributing to public insecurity.” the statement added

