Police React To Viral Video Of Woman Who Allegely Killed Her Step Son

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to a viral video concerning a stepmother who was wrongly accused of killing her stepson in the Abaranje Ikotun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This comes after an X user simply identified as Nwaadaz posted the video on her handle on Wednesday, 28 September 2003, with the caption: “Wicked stepmother killed her stepson in Abaranje Ikotun Lagos and they wanted to dump his body before their neighbours caught them and raised an alarm.”

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin refuted the claims, saying it is not an accurate account of what happened.

According to Hundeyin, the stepmother did not kill the boy whose name is Prosper Obi.

He explained that the deceased, a 7-year-old child, was unwell, and they were in the process of taking him to the hospital.

He further clarified that the boy had unfortunately passed away while en route to the hospital, at which point the woman returned home with the deceased.

The police official said the neighbours have been spreading false rumours about the death of Prosper.

“He was sick and they treated him at Igando General Hospital for some time before his health deteriorated in the house.

“The neighbours are the ones spreading false rumour about his death,” Hundeyin told BBC.

He added that some hoodlums attacked the woman and fled when police arrived at the scene

The police spokesperson also mentioned that they have released the woman who was initially taken into custody.