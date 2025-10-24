New Telegraph

October 25, 2025
Police Re-Arrest Sowore After #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest’s Bail

2027: Current Coalition Plan Will Boost Tinubu Return Ticket - Sowore

Nigerian human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been re-arrested by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) shortly after his court appearance at the Kuje Magistrate Court on Friday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore, alongside Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, a former member of Kanu’s legal team, and ten others, had earlier met their bail conditions.

The court granted them bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and possessing valid identification and three years of tax clearance.

However, it was gathered that despite fulfilling the bail conditions, only Sowore was reportedly picked up and whisked away by police officers to the Kuje Prison shortly after the proceedings.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, October 27, on a fresh charge related to his claim that President Bola Tinubu is a criminal.

