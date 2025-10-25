Police Re-arrest Sowore After Bail

The Police yesterday re-arrested human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, within the court premises, after a magistrate court in Abuja granted him bail along with a disengaged lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, and 11 others.

Sowore was earlier arrested on Thursday shortly after leaving the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The police accused him of leading the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest into restricted areas within the city centre. Earlier on Tuesday, the court had remanded Ejimakor and the 11 others for allegedly inciting public disturbance during the protest.

Those granted bail include Emmanuel Kanu, Joshua Emmanuel, Wilson Anyalewechi, Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, Godswill Obioma, and Chima Onuchukwu.

The 13 defendants were arrested at various locations in Abuja on Monday while participating in the protest. Presiding magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I’d granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000.

The court also ordered them to present a verified National Identification Number (NIN), submit three years’ tax clearance certificates, and surrender their passports as part of the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, the Police said the re-arrested Sowore is expected to be arraigned on Monday on a fresh charge related to his claim that President Bola Tinubu is a criminal.

Sowore, in late August faulted Tinubu’s Brazil trip, writing on X, “This criminal @ official ABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria.