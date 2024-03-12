Police Re-Arrest Mohbad’s Childhood Friend, Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command has

re-arrested Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, popularly known as Primeboy, during his scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba.

New Telegraph reports that Primeboy’s arrest occurred on Tuesday morning, in the company of Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

According to the report, ever since the untimely demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, both Primeboy and Spending had been under instructions to report weekly to the SCID as part of the ongoing investigation.

While Spending was released after Tuesday’s visit, Primeboy was detained by the police for further questioning.

The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, with Primeboy’s involvement and potential connection being scrutinized by law enforcement officials.

The State Command has yet to release an official statement detailing the reasons behind Primeboy’s re-arrest or the specifics of the allegations against him.

The source privy to the development said, “Both of them had gone to register their presence at SCID this morning as they have been asked to report every week.

“But when they got there, Primeboy was immediately handcuffed and detained while they allowed only Spending to go after he had signed.

“Primeboy has been locked up as I speak,” he added.