Police Raise Concerns As State Assemblies Back Bill To Establish NASS Security Directorate

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday cautioned against the establishment of a Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly, even as several State Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders expressed support for the move.

The positions emerged during a public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security on “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment and Functions of the Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly; to Provide for the Qualification and Conditions of Service of the Sergeant-At-Arms and Other Personnel of the Directorate and for Related Matters, 2024 (HB 1632).”

Presenting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, AIG Emmanuel Aina warned that creating a separate directorate could lead to overlapping mandates and “parallel administrative functions.” He noted, “While the intent to strengthen security in the National Assembly is commendable, establishing a new directorate could undermine existing collaborative arrangements among security agencies already performing these functions effectively.”

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) expressed support in principle but raised reservations about certain clauses. The corps highlighted that in countries like the United States and Canada, parliamentary security is coordinated under the police or a designated agency, with the Sergeant-at-Arms playing a central role.

Hon. Garba Ibrahim Muhammad, Chairman of the Committee, emphasized the need for robust security in the Legislature, citing challenges such as car and motorcycle thefts, vandalism, unauthorized access, fake identity cards, and petty trading within the complex. He said the bill aims to “adopt global best practices in parliamentary security management and create a comprehensive framework to safeguard legislative operations.”

Several State Houses of Assembly voiced their support. Paul Samuel, Deputy Clerk of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, described the bill as timely, noting it would “strengthen security within the legislature and ensure career progression similar to the civil service.” Representatives from the Kano State House of Assembly, Plateau State House of Assembly, and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) also declared their backing.

Addressing concerns about whether personnel would be authorized to bear arms, the National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms clarified that only trained and legally authorized officers would handle weapons, stressing that their personnel undergo specialized security training and maintain professional collaboration with other security agencies.