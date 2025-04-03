Police Raid ‘Yahoo School’ In Lagos, Apprehend 10 Suspects

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered and dismantled Internet fraud training facility, commonly referred to as “Yahoo School”, operating in the Iju area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement, in Lagos on Tuesday. Hundeyin said that the police apprehended four yahoo experts and six trainees.

“During the successful operations, the police detectives apprehended four yahoo experts, of ages 22, 23, 25, and 26, who were running the notorious school.

“The other six suspects, who are between the ages of 12 and 26, are their criminal trainees, all of whom were undergoing training in cybercrime and fraud.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the principal suspects of the facility recruited their trainees from Anambra, engaged them to commit Internet fraud and other related crimes.

“The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were being confiscated by the principal suspects,” he said. According to him, all suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

The image maker said that efforts were on to apprehend other accomplices. “Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the sponsors who financed the trainees’ enrolment in the school, as well as the owner of the facility where these criminal and illegal activities took place.

“The owner of the facility is hereby warned, in his own interest to turn himself in immediately at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, from wherever he is hiding,” he said.

