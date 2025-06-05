Police Raid Drug Black Spots, Arrest 19 Suspects In Lagos

Share

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have busted illicit drugs peddlers hideout at Gowon Estate area of the state.

The Taskforce team arrested 19 suspects during the raid of black spots and adjoining streets in the area, allegedly involved in trafficking narcotic drugs and other criminal activities.

The taskforce Spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement yesterday said during the operation, the operatives uncovered a disturbing cache of illicit substances, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotics, and other controlled substances in the raid of the hideout.

Abdulraheem said several bags of hard drugs were found in the boots of cars parked in the area, which further underscored the severity of the criminal activities being perpetrated there.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and eradicating activities that endanger the peace and serenity of residents.

He stated: “This operation reflects our zerotolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of the state. All the suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to authorities using our ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.”

The Lagos State Taskforce, under the leadership of CSP Akerele, remains committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

The Taskforce urges the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a crime-free society.

Share