Police Raid Cultists’ Black Spot, Arrest 3 In Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has raided a suspected cultists’ black spot in the Arakale Area of Akure metropolis, arresting three suspects.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said in a statement yesterday that the opera- tives recovered weapons and hard drugs during the operation. The PPRO said that the success- ful arrests followed proactive policing by the command.

He vowed that the command will continue its efforts to eliminate cult-related activities and perpetrators of other crimes from the state. Jimoh said the suspects were arrested on February 10 at about 2300hrs by a team of the command’s Tactical Intelligence Responses Squad, TIRSz following credible intelligence on cult activities in the area.