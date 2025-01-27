Police Raid Criminal Hideout Recover Hard Drugs, Cash In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday raided a criminal hideout at Umudike, Amaokpala in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state and recovered various incriminating items.

New Telegraph gathered that the joint security team comprising police operatives from Oko Divisional Headquarters and vigilante operatives, acting on intelligent-driven information on Saturday by 10.30 pm raided the criminal hideout.

Speaking in a press briefing on Monday, the Command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said during the raid, items recovered include a large quantity of substance suspected to be hard drugs, two mobile phones, and N73,150 cash suspected to be proceeds from the sales of the hard drugs.

According to him, the operatives have taken over the scene, destroyed the camp and are on the offensive against the criminals for possible arrest and to make sure they don’t regroup anywhere in the state.

He said, “The joint security team comprising of police operatives from Oko Divisional Headquarters and AVG operatives, acting on intelligent-driven information on January 25, 2025, by 10.30 pm raided an identified criminal hideout at Umudike, Amaokpala in Orumba North Local Government Area.

“Items recovered during the crackdown include a large quantity of substance suspected to be hard drugs, two mobile phones and a cash sum of N73,150 suspected to be proceeds from the sales of the substance.

“The fierce-looking criminals took to their heels on sighting the Joint Security Team and ran into the nearby bushes.”

