Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Arrest 9 Suspected Cultists In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police have announced the arrest of nine suspected cultists and some members of other gangs in separate raids on criminal hideouts in different parts of Abeokuta, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the different raids occurred in Ita-Oshin and Mile 2 areas of the state capital on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

However, one member of the suspected criminal groups was arrested in the Mile 2 area of the state on Thursday, while eight suspected cultists and robbers were nabbed in Ita-Oshin on Friday.

According to the police, the suspects include Odeyewu Samuel, Sola Adebiyu, Adeshina Michael, Segun Taiwo, and Jimoh Ibrahim.

The police further added Agwu Orji, Hamzat Bulama, John Jeremiah, and Quadri Raheem among the suspects. All suspects were said to have been nabbed in Ita-Oshin except Raheem, who was apprehended in the Mile 2 area of the state.

On Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the arrest was as a result of a “harvest of suspected criminals following an intelligence raid on criminal hideouts.” “Some of them are suspected of receiving stolen items, among other social vices.”

He further disclosed that the police raid in Ita-Oshin was carried out by police officers, local hunters, and members of local vigilante groups.

Odutola stated that coordinated security operations led the cops to the “notorious blackspot and criminal rendezvous behind the Ita-Oshin motor park.” The location is well-known for housing cultists and other notable criminal hideouts. “The suspects were also notorious for resisting arrest. Mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were recovered from them. When our men asked them for their identification at the time of the arrest, none of them could give a satisfactory answer. “These suspects are also known for always disturbing the peace in the area. The investigation is ongoing. Those culpable will be charged in court.”