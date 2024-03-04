Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Arrest 18 Suspects In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 18 street urchins for allegedly planning to assault unsuspecting members of the public.

CP Usaini Gumel, the State Commissioner of Police disclosed this in a conversation with journalists in Kano on Monday.

Gumel said, “The suspects are members of an unlawful society poised to launch unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public.”

According to him, the street urchins were arrested in crime-prone areas, criminal hideouts, and dark spots throughout the city.

He identified the following areas: Mazaunar Tanko, Dandishe, Kofar Dan Agundi, Kofar Mata, and Filin Idi.

READ ALSO:

Others include Kofar Na’Isa, Kwanar Diso, Kukar Bulukiya, and Dorayi Babba.

The CP stated that goods confiscated from the suspects during the spot raid included hazardous weapons and dry plants thought to be marijuana.

Gumel went on to say that all suspects would be thoroughly screened, profiled, and prosecuted in court after the investigations were completed.

“More sting operations would be conducted to ensure that the state remains safe for all residents,” he stated.