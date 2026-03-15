Police Raid Criminal Den, Nab Drug Dealer

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a suspected drug dealer during a targeted intelligence-driven raid on a criminal hideout as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

DSP Timfon John said the operation was carried out in compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, on sustained, purposeful, and intelligence-led raids aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety across the state.

According to her, “On March 14, 2026, at about 0730 hours, police patrol teams stormed a suspected criminal hideout following credible intelligence on the activities of criminal elements.”

She added, “Upon sighting the police patrol vehicles, several suspects fled the scene. However, the principal target of the operation, one Michael Ibok (M) of Ituak Abang Village, was successfully apprehended by the operatives.

“A spot search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of a wrapped quantity of illicit substance suspected to be Indian hemp in his possession.

“The suspect is currently in police custody while investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of his involvement in criminal activities and to apprehend other fleeing accomplices.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterates its commitment to sustained intelligence-driven operations aimed at combating drug-related crimes and other criminal activities within the state.”

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police by providing useful and timely information that can assist in identifying and apprehending criminal elements in their communities.