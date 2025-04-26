Police Raid Criminal Armory In A’Ibom, Arrest 72-Year-Old Suspect

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the successful raid of a criminal armory in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old man and the recovery of multiple firearms.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed that the operation was carried out at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that during the raid, the suspect, identified as Monday Maurice Okoko, was apprehended.

READ ALSO:

A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of an assortment of illegal weapons, including one locally made revolver pistol, one cut-to-size locally made pistol, one single-barrel locally fabricated gun, and one LAR locally fabricated gun.

Five Dane gunpowder charges and Borries ammunition were also seized.

“On April 26, 2025, at approximately 0515hrs, a joint operation led by operatives of the Command resulted in the arrest of one Monday Maurice Okoko, a 72-year-old male.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence and premises led to the recovery of firearms from his armory,” the statement read in part.

The police further confirmed that a preliminary investigation is underway, with efforts ongoing to apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.

Share