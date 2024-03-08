Police Raid Baby Factory, Rescue 16 Pregnant Women, 8 Children

…nab suspects in Aba

Abia State Police Command on Thursday arrested two suspects, Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro (female) 29 years, and Mr Ekene Okezie (Male) 32 years and rescued 16 pregnant women together with eight children, during a raid at a suspected baby factory in Aba, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the arrest which took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday at No:5 Ahukanna Street, off Port Harcourt Road Aba was carried out by a team of police officers from the anti-kidnaping unit Aba annexe who raided the building through intelligence.

However, while confirming the arrest, ASP Maureen Chinaka, Abia Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said that the arrest which was carried out on the 7th of March 2024, based on credible intelligence, was done by detectives from the Rapid Response Unit, Abia State Command.

She said the Unit raided an alleged baby factory and rescued 16 pregnant women and eight children harboured by Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro, 29 years old from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and Mr Ekene Okezie, 32 years old from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Chinaka who said that a discrete investigation is ongoing on the case also advised the public to be security sensitive and collaborate with the police by reporting immediately any suspicious person or activity.

The PPRO said that the police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all law-abiding residents of the state and will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

Chinaka listed the names of the rescued pregnant victims to include, Joy Akpan Mathew (27) from Nsereen, Akwa-Ibom State, Stella Okon (22) from Orokpan Calabar, Cross River State, Bella Okon (19) from Anan, Akwa-Ibom State and Idara Emmanuel (19) from Ikoron, Akwa-Ibom State.

Also on the list are Blessing Okon (19) from Ogboro Kanu in Akwa-Ibom State, Blessing Edet (20) from Ayetong in Oron town of Akwa-Ibom State, Promise Okon Akpan (22) from Itam, Uyo Akwa-Ibom State, Edet Joy (17) from Uduakpani, Cross River State, Josephine Asukwo (19) from Itinghibon, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State and Glory Etuk John (19) from Assafiong-Nzipigbon, Akwa-Ibom State.

Other victims on the list are Goodness Peter (20) from Obot-Akara Torinun, Akwa-Ibom State, Ifeoma Ozoemena (22) from Izzi in Ebonyi State, Victoria Robert (20) from Ibeno Akwa-Ibom State, Blessed Monday (17) from Nseribom Akwa-Ibom State, Victoria Liberty (21) from Eduduang, Akwa-Ibom State and Anita Sunday (21) from Nwefiong, Oron Akwa-Ibom State.

The names of the rescued children according to Chinaka are China Marvelous (female), 11 years, Nancy Sunday (Female), nine years, Marvelous Sunday (female), six years, Martha Ubong (female), two years, Praise Answer (male), two years, Deborah Ndifreke (female), two years, Goodnews Destiny (male) four years and Victor Aniebeti (Male) two years.