Police raid Auxiliary’s Ibadan residence, recover weapons, ammunition

Following his sack as Chairman and the dissolution of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, men of the Oyo State police yesterday stormed the Olodo, Ibadan residence of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi and recovered weapons and ammunition.

The police raided his residence, shooting sporadically to dislodge Auxiliary’s lieutenants before gaining entry into his apartment. Many pump action rifles and other weapons were recovered while some of the loyalists in the house were arrested. Auxiliary, who loomed large till yesterday, was said to have escaped being arrested and his whereabouts yet unknown. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, while confirming the raid to New Telegraph, said the arrested suspects were to be paraded by 1.30pm yesterday at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.