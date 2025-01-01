Police Pull Out Dig Alabi, 2 AIGs From Service

Share

The police yesterday pulled out Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Abiodun Alabi, two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) Joshua Ogundele and Olanrenwaju Olaosebikan from the service.

The retiring officers were pulled out at the Police College Ikeja amidst cheers by family members, colleagues and others.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun commended the retired officers for their loyalty, commitment and dedication to their duties.

He said: “I am privileged to honour the pulling out of my friends, colleagues and coursemates it is difficult to bid them farewell for the service we embarked together nearly 35 years ago.

“I am grateful to God for the success of their professional careers. Rising to the prestigious ranks of DIG and AlG is not a small accomplishment, it is a testament of hard work, dedication and hard work.

“Having shared our cadet days together at the police academy, I can attest to their integrity, professionalism and passion for policing which has been the cornerstone of our remarkable service to our nation.”

According to him, the remarkable officers have excelled in every assignment entrusted to them.

