Police Prosecute 500 Phone Snatchers In Kano – Compol

The Kano State Police Command has arrested and prosecuted over 500 phone snatchers in different parts of the state, who are tagged as armed robbers. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Gumel, told newsmen yesterday in Kano that phone snatchers in the state are being treated as armed robbers.

Gumel spoke while receiving the leadership of the state Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office. According to him, the new treatment being giving to phone-snatchers has drastically reduced the menace of snatching phones of residents, which hitherto became prevalent in the ancient commercial city. “We have succeeded in reducing the menace of cell phone armed robbery in the state.

“As I speak to you, over 500 cell phone armed robbers have been prosecuted and are currently serving their jail terms at various facility centres within the state,” he said. The police chief explained that out of 16 hoodlums (yan daba) invited for dialogue by his office, nine who submitted themselves have also promised to provide their followers.

“Another issue we are facing is that of ‘yan daba’. We identified 16 of them and invited them for dialogue. Nine has responded. In fact, they came by themselves. “They have pleaded for amnesty. They have also mentioned their foot soldiers, and promised to provide them to surrender.

“We are also waiting to receive the remaining ones,” he said. Earlier, the new Chairman of Kano State Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Aminu Garko, commended the police chief for the proactive measures he adopted in policing the state.