Police Probe Viral Video Of Students Smoking, Drinking In Lagos School

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into a viral video showing students of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos, smoking, drinking, and dancing in a school hostel.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in April 2025 at the boys’ hostel of the private school, resurfaced online this week, sparking outrage among parents and the public over the lack of supervision in schools.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to take over the probe from the Ejigbo Police Division, which had earlier invited the school principal for questioning.

Police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the principal, who also serves as the proprietor of the school, disclosed that the students in the viral video had already graduated.

Adebisi said:

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the SCID to take over the case for a comprehensive investigation. The principal clarified that the students in the video had already graduated. Nonetheless, the school is cooperating fully with investigators to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this incident are properly addressed.”

He stressed that the police were treating the matter with utmost seriousness given its implications for discipline and morality within schools.

“The Command calls on all secondary school authorities, both public and private, as well as parents and guardians, to take proactive steps in supervising and guiding their children and wards,” Adebisi added.

The police further warned that negligence by school owners regarding disciplinary lapses would not be tolerated.

“Every stakeholder has a responsibility to instil good behaviour, moral values, and social discipline in young people. Misconducts of this nature, if left unchecked, can snowball into bigger problems that disrupt societal peace,” the statement read.

While confirming that investigations were ongoing, Adebisi assured that the outcome would be made public. She reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring peace, security, and orderliness across Lagos State and urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to work closely with schools and the police in raising responsible youths.

The Command also appealed to the public to promptly report suspicious or disturbing activities in schools to the authorities.