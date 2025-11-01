Police Probe Organ Harvesting In Imo Hotel

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into a viral video alleging kidnapping and organ harvesting at H&C Hotel, Irete, in Owerri West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Confirming the commencement of the probe, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said that the hotel owner, Mr Allwell Onyedikachi Mmaduabuchi, had been invited for questioning.

According to him, the police were taking the allegations seriously and all necessary steps were being taken to verify the claims.

“The hotel owner, Mr Allwell Onyedikachi Mmaduabuchi, has been invited by the Police for questioning, while efforts are ongoing to locate and invite the individual who made the allegations to substantiate his claims with credible evidence that will aid the ongoing investigation.

“The case is receiving utmost attention, and all necessary investigative actions are being taken to ascertain the authenticity of the information contained in the viral video,” Okoye said.

He assured residents of justice and public safety, adding that the outcome of the investigation would be made public upon conclusion.

“The Command remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice without fear or favour, and maintaining public confidence in its commitment to safety and transparency. The Command is on top of the situation,” Okoye added.