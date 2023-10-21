Police Probe Murder Of 58-Year-Old Woman In Gombe

Gombe State Police Command on Saturday said it has launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman, Aishatu Abdullahi

Saturday Telegraph reports that the deceased was murdered by unknown assailants on Friday in Gombe, the state capital.

Speaking on the development, ASP Mahid Mu’azu, the spokesperson for the command, reported that the attackers entered the residence of the deceased in Gombe metropolis’s Jekadafari area around 9:45 p.m. and left after taking her cell phone.

“When we received the information, our men moved to the scene where Mrs Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where she was confirmed dead.

“The Command has expressed shock and dismay at the heinous crime and pledged to do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Mu’azu stated that the command has initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the perpetrators.

He emphasized that the movement restrictions are still enforced and encouraged commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators to share reliable information with the police.

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has condemned the murder.

In a statement by Ismaila Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, the governor ordered the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Governor Yahaya reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the state, saying: “I want to make it abundantly clear that there will be no escape from justice for those responsible for this vile and vicious act.

Our security agencies are directed to leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits to account for their heinous action.”

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Yahaya urged residents of the state to remain calm and vigilant.