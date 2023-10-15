Police Probe Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Bauchi

Following the murder of a 10-year-old girl by a suspected ritualist at Guuyaba village, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Auwal Musa Muhammad has ordered an investigation into the case.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the girl was declared missing for a few days by her parents before being found dead in a manner suspected to be for ritual purposes.

A source from the village confirmed that the girl must have been lured out of the glare of people by her killers thereby making it easier for them to kill her for whatever reason.

Confirming the development, the State Command in a statement issued by its PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili said, “The CP, Auwal Musa Muhammad has directed the DPO, Kirfi Police Division to investigate and unravel the circumstance of her death, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act. So the investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya (DR), Aisha Bala Muhammad has personally visited the village and commiserated with the parents of the young girl.

During the sympathy visit, Aisha Bala Mohammed described it as an evil act, “barbaric and unbelievable. And whoever committed this terrible act of terror, God will punish them in the same way on the Day of Resurrection.”

The First Lady also called on the traditional rulers, faith-based bodies, and the security agencies to keep an eye on identifying evil people in the community.

READ ALSO:

The Governor’s Wife urged the mothers in the state to educate their children regarding their basic conduct as notable members of society and make sure that they put them in regular and Islamic schools, saying, “Only in this way, it will be easier to get the job done.”

The First Lady prayed that God Almighty will bless the will of the deceased girl, rest her soul in perfect peace and comfort the family that she left behind and the entire loving and good people of Kirfi Local Government Area.

The parents of the girl, the traditional institution of Kirfi Local Government Area, the Caretaker Chairman of Kirfi Local Government, and other speakers applauded the First Lady for identifying with them at this time of sorrow.