Police Probe Lagos DPO Over Allegations Of Intimidation, Abuse Of Office

The Lagos State Police Command has opened an investigation into the conduct of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Olosan Police Station in Mushin, CSP Ayanwale Ayodeji, following allegations of intimidation and abuse of power that went viral on social media.

The controversy erupted yesterday after a social media user, Akin Akinwale, known on X (formerly Twitter) as #mrlurvy, accused the senior police officer of threatening his friend with imprisonment over a minor traffic incident.

According to Akinwale, the incident stemmed from a slight motor accident in which his friend’s vehicle allegedly brushed another car, later discovered to belong to a friend of the DPO.

He claimed that despite the motorist’s immediate offer to repair the damage, CSP Ayodeji allegedly used his position to intimidate and threaten the man. In a series of posts, Akinwale al- leged that the DPO told the motorist to “go and call whoever he knows,” insisting he would ensure the man was jailed.

He further claimed that the officer said he would not listen even if the Inspector-General of Police intervened, describing the conduct as a blatant abuse of authority.

Reacting to the viral claims, the Police Complaint Response Unit (PoliceCRU) provided an official account of the incident. According to the unit, the accident occurred on January 19 near Oye Roundabout inward Ilasa, Mushin.