Police Probe Death Of Woman Found Dead Near Asaba Club

The Delta State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of Precious Yusuf, a 23-year-old woman, whose body was discovered along DLA Road, opposite Falcon Club in Asaba, the state capital.

Yusuf, last seen on Tuesday, October 22, reportedly informed a friend she was meeting a man she had connected with on a dating platform.

Her lifeless body was found on Thursday, October 24, sparking a probe into her tragic death.

Speaking on the development, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Rex Abiodun and his team promptly responded and confirmed Yusuf’s identity after the Asaba’s ‘A’ Division received a distress call on October 24.

The Police disclosed that Yusuf last communicated with her friend on October 23, mentioning she was returning home.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, stated that Yusuf informed her friend about her plan to meet a man from the dating site “iHappy” in a nearby area called Coka.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has assured the family of a comprehensive investigation into the case and extended condolences to them.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Yusuf’s death have raised concerns about the risks associated with online dating platforms and the need for enhanced safety measures for users.

The police investigation continues, with authorities committed to uncovering the truth behind her untimely death.

