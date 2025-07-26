Police Probe Death Of Ex-ONICCIMA President Allegedly Injured By Govt Agents

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the death of Mr. Okechukwu Akaneme, former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), following public outrage and reports linking his death to injuries allegedly sustained during a state enforcement operation.

Akaneme, a prominent businessman and respected community leader in Onitsha, was said to have suffered severe spinal cord injuries during an enforcement exercise carried out by officials of the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) on October 11, 2024. The officials were reportedly accompanied by armed policemen.

According to reports, the agents had gone to Akaneme’s premises to enforce the payment of an environmental levy, but the encounter allegedly turned violent. Witnesses claimed excessive force was used, leading to the assault that left him with a broken spine. He was reportedly bedridden from the time of the incident until his death on July 10, 2025.

In a statement to Sunday Telegraph on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, acknowledged the disturbing nature of the reports and extended condolences to the Akaneme family, his associates, and the broader business community.

Ikenga confirmed that the Police Command had previously opened an internal inquiry into the October 2024 incident. Preliminary findings, he said, showed that some of the actions taken during the enforcement exercise did not align with the expected standards of law enforcement conduct. He added that in light of Akaneme’s death, the case has been reopened.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has now directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case, review the initial findings, and conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into all aspects of the incident.

“No officer of the Nigeria Police Force is above the law,” the statement read, assuring the public that any individual found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences. The Command also said it is collaborating with relevant state agencies to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the investigation.

While calling for calm, CP Orutugu reiterated the Police Command’s commitment to justice, human rights, and the rule of law, assuring the Akaneme family and the public that the truth would be uncovered and justice served.