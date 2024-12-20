Police PRO Warns Nigerians Against Cyberbullying

Share

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has issued a strong warning to Nigerians against cyberbullying.

Adejobi who spoke in a statement issued via his official social media platform emphasized cyberbullying as a criminal offence.

He, however, reminded the public that raining direct curses on individuals online is not an exercise of freedom of expression or a form of criticism but a punishable act of cyberbullying.

“Raining direct curses on someone online is cyber bullying, not an expression of freedom or criticism.

“And cyberbullying, which is even different from defamation, is a criminal offence and punishable. Be guided,” he stated.

Adejobi’s message is a timely reminder in an era where social media platforms are increasingly used to spread harassment and hate speech.

Cyberbullying involves the use of digital platforms to intimidate, harass, or demean individuals, and it is a growing concern globally.

The Police PRO clarified that cyberbullying differs from defamation, which involves making false statements that harm someone’s reputation.

While both are serious issues, cyberbullying is explicitly criminalized under Nigerian law and carries significant legal consequences for offenders.

This statement comes as the Nigerian Police Force continues its efforts to educate the public on the responsible use of social media.

Adejobi urged citizens to exercise restraint and civility in their online interactions.

He highlighted the importance of respecting others’ rights and dignity, even in the digital space.

The Police PRO also reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to enforcing laws against cyberbullying and other online crimes, ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law.

