Police PRO Reacts To Viral Video, Says Officers Have Right To Enter Properties 

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has addressed a viral video showing a masked police officer scaling the fence of a private property.

The Police image maker’s reaction followed a video shared by a user on X which raised concerns about Police officers’ conduct, including their appearance and the alleged lack of a warrant.

Addressing the viral video, CSP Adejobi clarified that police officers are empowered by law to enter premises where they have reasonable grounds to believe an offence is being committed.

He further explained that the law permits officers to break into any location if there is a strong suspicion of illegal activity.

According to him, “The police have the power to break into any house or place where they are reasonably convinced an offence is being committed. That is understandable.”

However, Adejobi expressed reservations about the officers’ appearance in the video, noting that it is against police regulations for officers to wear masks or tie headgear during operations.

He described such dressing as improper and inconsistent with the standards of the Nigeria Police Force, acknowledging the need to investigate the specific circumstances surrounding the incident.

He assured the public that he had shared the video with the appropriate authorities to identify the officers involved and determine whether their actions complied with operational protocols.

