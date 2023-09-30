Police PRO Reacts To Social Media ‘Attack’ Over Photo Of Pretty Police Officer

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, has called on Nigerians to desist from using social media to attack police spokespersons across the country while discharging their legitimate duties of disseminating information to the public.

This is coming after Adejobi, faced backlash and criticism online after posting a photo of DSP David Victoria, a police officer, holding an expensive phone and wearing a luxury wristwatch.

Prior to the backlash, Adejobi had on Friday posted a photo of DSP Victoria on X (formerly known as Twitter) to showcase the Force’s beautiful and intelligent officers.

Sharing her photo, he wrote: “We have beautiful and intelligent ones in the force. This is DSP David Victoria, Secretary to the IGP. Happy weekend.”

— Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) September 29, 2023

The post, however, sparked criticism from some users who questioned how the officer could afford such luxury items on her salary.

A brief investigation by this publication revealed that the price of the phone, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, varies from 700,000 naira to 750,000 naira.

Another X user also requested that Victoria’s financial statements be provided to trace her income, asserting that her salary couldn’t cover such a costly device.

Reacting to the development, Adejobi said that it is ridiculous for Nigerians to believe that police officers can not afford expensive phones.

The police spokesman said netizens need to be “straight and be objective” when questioning police officers’ source of income.

