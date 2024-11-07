Police Personnel To Wear Black Bands In Honour Of Late COAS

Share

In an official directive, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has ordered all police personnel across Nigeria to wear black armbands as a sign of respect and tribute to the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

According to the statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday the period of mourning will last for seven days in honour of the impact of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s on the nation’s security forces.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff, passed away on November 5, 2024, following a brief illness.

His leadership and dedication to the service of Nigeria were widely recognized, earning him admiration within the military and among other security agencies.

The IGP’s order is aimed at demonstrating solidarity with the Nigerian Army and honoring the distinguished service and legacy left behind by the late general.

The directive also includes provisions for all police commands and formations to comply fully, reinforcing the shared mourning across the nation’s security apparatus.

The show of respect is intended to emphasize unity among Nigeria’s defense and law enforcement agencies during this period of loss.

The late Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s legacy of courage, discipline, and commitment continues to resonate across the military and police force, inspiring both current and future generations.

