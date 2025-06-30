Police Pension Crisis Escalates As Retirees Seek Exit From CPS

…IG to probe alleged fraud

Retired police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have announced plans to embark on what they describe as the “Mother of All Peaceful Protests” nationwide on July 21, 2025, to press home their demand for the Nigeria Police Force to be exited from the CPS.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter, Retired CSP Mannir Lawal, and Vice Chairman, Retired ASP Danlami Maigamo, and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the protest will be peaceful and simultaneously held across different parts of the country. “We have no option but to embark on another peaceful protest tagged ‘Mother of All Peaceful Protests’ on July 21, 2025,” the statement said.

The resolution was reached during the union’s monthly meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess in Kaduna, with discussions centred on unresolved issues regarding the police’s participation in the CPS.

The union emphasised its commitment to peaceful engagement. The group recalled a previous peaceful protest held between February 24 and March 3, 2025, by its Kaduna and Bauchi State chapters at the National Assembly complex.

During that protest, written complaints were submitted to five key offices, including the Chairman of the relevant Senate and House Committees and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), all located within the Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Despite these efforts, the retired officers expressed deep disappointment over the lack of feedbackfrom the National Assembly, particularly regarding the outcome of a public hearing held on November 19, 2024, on the proposed establishment of a Police Pension Board.

The group also dissociated itself from any organisation planning violent demonstrations, stressing that their grievances stem from economic hardship, financial embarrassment, depression, and rising mortality rates among retired officers under the current CPS model.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations raised in a viral video by a retired Super intendent of Police concerning the welfare and retirement benefits of police pensioners.

The IG, therefore, tasked the NPF Pensions Limited to urgently examine the claims, identify any possible lapses, and ensure that appropriate action is taken to address the concerns raised.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Police were not insensitive to the plight of its pensioners, many of whom dedicated their lives to the service and safety of the nation.

“The IG views the welfare of both serving and retired officers as a priority and recognises that timely and adequate pension administration is crucial to sustaining morale and institutional integrity.