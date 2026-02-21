Police Pension Bill: Test Of National Gratitude, Responsibility

The Police Pension Bill, currently before the National Assembly, remains one of the most critical legislative interventions for Nigeria’s security architecture and moral conscience.

Initiated by retired police officers, the bill seeks to rectify the long-standing inequities and inadequacies in the existing police pension scheme—an arrangement that has failed to reflect the years of sacrifice, risk, and devotion given by those who served the nation under the most demanding conditions.

In a commendable move, the National Assembly expanded the scope of the bill to include all paramilitary retirees, ensuring that every category of security personnel who dedicated their productive years to the defence of the nation will benefit.

This inclusive approach recognises a simple truth: security is a collective effort, and justice for one arm must extend to all.

There is now an urgent call on the Presidency to formally request this bill once it is transmitted and to give it the necessary executive assent without delay.

At the same time, lawmakers must move with speed and a sense of national duty to ensure that the bill scales all legislative hurdles.

Time is of the essence. The bill should be passed and signed into law before electioneering activities begin, so that it does not be- come political bait or campaign fodder in the hands of the opposition.

Matters of national welfare—especially those concerning retired servicemen and women—must rise above partisan interests.

Members of the National Assembly must remember that these ex-service men and women are among the nation’s truest leaders and defenders.

Many of them spent over thirty-five years safeguarding lives, maintaining law and order, and protecting the sovereignty of the country, often at great personal cost.

It is both unjust and dangerous to entrust citizens with arms to defend the nation and then deny them dignity and adequate remuneration in retirement. Passing this bill into law will have far-reaching benefits.

Beyond correcting past injustices, it will improve the nation’s security situation by restoring hope, trust, and morale.

Serving paramilitary officers will be reassured that their sacrifices are not in vain and that the nation they protect will stand by them in retirement.

Every member of the National Assembly must therefore put all hands on deck to ensure that this bill becomes law as soon as possible.

This is not merely a legislative duty—it is a moral obligation and a statement of national gratitude. How a nation treats those who once stood guard over it speaks volumes about its values, its priorities, and its future.

The Police Pension Bill must not be delayed. It must be passed. It must be signed. And it must finally give Nigeria’s retired security personnel the dignity they have long deserved.

Allison Abanum wrotes from Abuja