Police Parade Bandit Leader, 4 Others in Niger

A notorious bandit identified as Rabiu Yusuf (aka Rabee) and four other suspects have been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for various offenses ranging from banditry, kidnapping, arms dealing and others in the state.

While parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Minna, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, Mr. Shawulu Ebenezer Damamman said the suspects were recently nabbed with the aid of technical intelligence.

Damamman revealed that the leader of the bandit group, Rabee, is a member of the Muware camp whose members are involved in kidnapping activities in various parts of the state. According to him “The suspect was arrested at Tungan-Mallam Market area of Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area by the Crack Squad team of the command.

“During interrogation, Rabee confessed to series of kidnapping activities, and that he is a member of Muware camp of bandits terrorizing Beji, Maikunkele, Bosso, Gawu-Babangida, Sangeku, Bangi, Gulu, and Lapai area of the State.” He added that the suspect is under investigation and he is cooperating with the police with more information that could help arrest others still at large.

The police commissioner further disclosed that four suspected kidnappers who were arrested have been involved in the kidnap of a 20 year old on 21 December, 2023 when they invaded a residence at Isana Village via Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects include Abubakar Hussaini 25years of Anaba village, Nasko, Buba Mohammed 35years of Maje village, Nasko, Mainasara Muhammadu 26years of Takalafia, Ibeto-Nasko, Ibrahim Abdullahi 27years of Kontagora. Accordingly, he said “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the said victim and collected a ransom of N1.6millon before his release”.