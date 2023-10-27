Police Parade 80-year-old Man For Allegedly Defiling 11-year-old Girl, 24 Other Suspects

…17-year-old Boy Kidnap, Kill 5-year-old In Jos

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday in Jos paraded an 80-year- old man for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old child in his room, among 24 other suspects. Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Julius Okoro, said all the arrests were made possible through intelligence gathering.

He said, “On 09/10/2023, we received information that one Peter Ashom, an 80-year-old man lured an 11-year-old girl into his room and attempted to have carnal knowledge of her under the pretense of sending her on an errand. “Other sets of suspects are kidnappers; a kingpin among them is a 17-year-old school dropout who killed a five-year-old in his neighbourhood in Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area.

The Police Commissioner said the kidnappers demand- ed N5 million, but the parents paid N400,000 through an account of a woman who happened to be the mother of the kingpin kidnapper. “On 13/10/2023 at about 0900hrs, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Jos received a phone call that one Dawon Pam ‘m’ 5-year-old is missing and that all search throughout the night proved abortive.

But that in the morning of 14/10/2023 at about 0540hrs, a pair of shoes belonging to the victim was found close to a handwritten note stating that, “If he wants his child, he should give N5,000,000.00 and that he should not call them, but he should send a text message through the phone number below.

“The below GSM phone number was attached: 08186135490. Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police operatives led by SP Okala Ugbede swung into action and was able to trace the kidnappers on 23/10/2023 and arrested one of the culprits, Elijah Anthony ‘m’ aged 17yrs of the same address, who upon interrogation admitted and confessed to have conspired with one AKA Ma- lic ‘m’ of no fixed address and kidnapped the victim from his father’s compound to an uncompleted building in the community where they kept him and tied his mouth with elastic dural cloth to stop him from shouting.