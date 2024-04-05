Police Parade 44 Suspects Over Various Crimes In Plateau

A fake soldier and forty-three other suspected criminals were on Friday paraded for various degrees of crimes by the Plateau State Police Command.

The suspects were accused of kidnapping, defiling of a minor, culpable homicide, armed robbery, cultism, and gun trafficking among others.

Hassan Yabanet, the State’s Commissioner of Police, briefed reporters at the Command headquarters in Jos while parading the suspects.

He said, “On 4th of March, 2024, at about 02:30 pm, one Shedrack Sabo of ATM quarters, Bukuru, reported at the SWAT Unit that on 16th February, 2024, at about 04:30 pm, one Lucky Okoh, male, showed him a military identity card and introduced himself as a captain in the military.

“He further convinced him to pay the sum of N110,000 to secure him a job.

“The suspect, one Lucky Okoh, male, of Guratopp, was arrested by SWAT operatives on 4th March 2024, at about 03:00 pm.

“After a thorough search was conducted on his house, one military identity card, three Nigerian army recruitment forms and one NSCDC recruitment form were recovered.”

Yabanet stated that the subject is still being looked into. The CP also revealed that a 24-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of molesting a 13-year-old child.

According to him, “On the 6th March 2024, at about 11:20hours one Fatima Abdul, female, 52 years, of Farin Lamba village, came to the Barkin Ladi Police Station and reported that her 13 years daughter left home to Farin Lamba market on 11/02/2024 to buy food items and in the process, one John Sati Choji, male, 24 years of Vwang village, lured her to his house and had carnal knowledge of her.

READ ALSO:

“The suspect was immediately arrested on receipt of the complaint and the investigation is ongoing,” the CP explained.

Yabanet added, “On 3rd April 2024, at 10:30hours, intelligence information was received by the DPO Bokkos who acted on the tip-off and led a crack team of the IGP intervention squad.

“The operation led to the arrest of one Saddam Abdulmumuni, male, of Angwan Shukur of Bokkos town, who was an escapee of the 2021 Jos jailbreak.

“The suspect is currently under investigation at the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command.”

He assured that the suspect will be arraigned in court after investigations are completed.

On the arrest of a suspected cultist, the CP said, “On the 3rd April 2024, at about 1800hrs while on routine patrol around Bauchi Road, Jos North, SWAT operatives apprehended one Mohammed Awal of Filin Sukuwa area of Jos North LGA who, with his gang members, stabbed one Halima Hussaini, female, of Angwan Rogo of Jos North on her left hand and dispossessed her of her TECNO handset.

“When the search was conducted in his house and premises, one long cutlass was recovered.”

“I wish to at this juncture appreciate members of the public for their cooperation, and support and encourage them to continue to give us timely and accurate information to enable us to stem the tide of crime in the State,” the CP admonished.