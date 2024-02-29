Police Parade 28 Suspected Criminals In Kwara

Kwara State Police Command paraded 28 criminals, made up of suspected kidnap gangs, and armed robbers including cult members at the police headquarters, Ilorin on Thursday evening.

The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, who described the development as worrisome, identified kidnapping for ransom as prevalent in different parts of the state.

The police boss, who said that a total number of 78 kidnap suspects that were arrested between October 2023 till date are already at different Correctional facilities in the state with pending cases, added that over 18 suspects were paraded on Thursday among the 28 criminal suspects.

“We’re worried and that’s why we have been taking steps to ensure we keep them there. Some of the kingpins even have than life attitude that nothing can happen to them and that they’ll be released when arrested. People are afraid. However, those arrested have never come back. People are jubilating with their arrest at such places as Oke Ode axis etc”, he said.

The Commissioner of Police, who said that technical issues in the prosecution of criminal suspects are one of the challenges that make conviction slow and difficult, added that victims of violent crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping do not always come to court to give evidence.

“Some cases may take two or more years to be wrapped up and the victims that want to give evidence in court may become afraid of being harmed when he/she sees suspects or members of the gang in court”.

The police boss said that he felt the concern of members of the public, adding that the command was putting heads together with the judiciary to get speedy conviction of criminals.

Olaiya, however, said that the crime rate is dwindling in the state, assuring members of the general public that the police command was ready to serve to the best of its ability.

He also warned criminal elements to leave the state, adding that the command was determined to make the state safe for law-abiding citizens and unsuitable for criminal elements