Police Parade 18 Suspected Criminals in Benin

Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 18 suspects for allegedly being involved in various crimes in the state. Parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, said the suspects were arrested over alleged Kidnapping, cultism armed robbery, and Illegal possession of fire- arms among others.

According to him, the rate of cultism is very worrisome in the state and whoever is found to be involved in it would be prosecuted no matter how highly placed the person is in society He said the police would not fold their hand and allow criminal elements to hold the state ransom, adding that the police have the backing of the state government.

Edo state would be a no-go area for cultists to operate and as such parents should warn their children to desist from cultism, as anybody caught in the name of any group would be dealt with according to the law. CP Adegboye, however, admonished officers and men to imbibe the philosophy of democratic policing with the fear of God and love for the citizens at heart when performing their duties.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include one locally made single barrel and Pump-Action gun each, two locally made Cut-to-size pistols, one AK47 Rifle, six cartridges, one vehicle, a police walkie-talkie, a Battle Axe, a face mask, a packet of Cigarette and Indian hemp.