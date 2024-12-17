Police Parade 15 Suspected Cultists In Ibadan

Share

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded 15 suspected cultists and armed robbers, recovering dangerous weapons and two cars.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Ayodele Sonubi, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said other offences committed by the sus- pects ranged from unlawful possession of firearms and hard drugs.

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to in- clude five inscribed cultism jackets, three dane guns, one locally made gun, one long barrel gun, three cutlasses, and one red cloth.

Sonubi said the command had received disturbing re- ports of cult-related activities in some parts of the metropolis, particularly Apete, Abayomi (Iwo-Road axis), Ijokodo, Moniya, Monatan, Ojoo, Samonda and Sango.

“As we all know, cultism poses a significant threat to public safety, hence the Oyo State Police Command’s strategic interventions to counteract and diffuse the sinister trend through intelligence gathering,” he said.

According to him, regular intelligence-led raids will prevent the spread of further bloodletting in the state. “Ongoing investigations have revealed that these experiences of cult-related violence are retaliatory-driven, embedded with components of the quest for absolute dominance by these sinister cult groups against their rivals,” he said.

He said the anti-robbery section of the Criminal Intelligence Department on Friday embarked on a sting operation at Kajorepo/Ojoo area, arresting three suspected members of the “Eiye” confraternity. Sonubi said the alleged leader of the confraternity in the axis had participated in several operations of the group where lives were lost.

“He was apprehended at his residence where one red cloth, a blue beret with “Eiye” confraternity logo, and one cutlass were recovered,” he said. The CP further said the command, on Saturday, at about 12.22 p.m. around Ijokodo area, carried out a raid, based on credible information, arresting three suspected cultists.

He said one dane gun and a locally made pistol were recovered from the ceiling of the suspects’ room. Sonubi urged parents and leaders to prevail on their children and followers against cultism and its ominous vices.

