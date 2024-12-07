New Telegraph

December 8, 2024
Police Order Redeployment of 4 AIGs

As part of internal security management, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate posting of 3 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to Zones 1, 4 and 9,as heads of the respective zonal commands.

A new AIG has also been posted to head the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

According to a statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the development followed the recent retirement of some senior officers.

He said: “The order covers the deployment of the AIG Suleiman M. Yusuf as AIG Zone 9, Umuahia; AIG Ahmed Ammani as AIG Zone 1, Kano; AIG Zachariah Fera as AIG Zone 4, Makurdi and AIG Augustina N. Ogbodo as AIG FCID Annex, Lagos

“This posting comes after the retirement of some of the AIGs who were previous heads of the Zonal Commands and the recent promotion of the former AIG Zone 1, DIG Ari Muhammed Ali and his appointment as the DIG Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

 

