Police Open Probe Into Rape, Murder Claims Against Pastor Okafor

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that it has commenced investigations into rape and murder allegations circulating on social media against Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this yesterday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, saying the command would not ignore any allegation, regardless of where it originated.

Jimoh said the police became aware of multiple allegations of rape and murder against the cleric through social media platforms and immediately ordered a formal probe.

According to him, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, was directed to invite the pastor for questioning. “I directed the DCP Investigation to invite him, but he refused to honour the police invitation to answer to all those charges,” the police commissioner said.

He revealed that a petition had also been filed against Pastor Okafor at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, adding that the command initially exercised restraint after the pastor’s lawyer assured investigators that his client would present himself.

“When the pastor refused to turn up on Sunday, his lawyer contacted the CID and said they would present him on Monday. We waited throughout Monday and did not see him. I then ordered his arrest because for those offences, no warrant is required,” Jimoh stated.