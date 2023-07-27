Police On Trail Of Those Behind Okada Rider ’S Murder In Abraka

Police in Abraka, Delta State, are on the trail of the suspected killers of a 26-year-old Okada rider, Oghenevwede Aminah who was brutally murdered on July 16th, 2023. The victim met his untimely death in the hands of the alleged killers in the early hours of that fateful day while on his usual commercial okada business.

It was learnt that the deceased who recently purchased the motorbike had gone out that day, without the premonition of his death, but the family became suspicious as he did not return home after the day’s work.

The alleged killers, having noticed that Oghenevwede was dead, went away with his motorbike and an Android Phone, but left behind his Nokia torchlight phone. A family source who would not want his name in print, told our correspondent the pains which the deceased passed through and disclosed that his late brother was a hard working young man.

According to him, the body of the deceased was discovered by some passersby along Majoroh Beach Road, a few kilometers away from the Army Barracks in a pool of blood; with multiple stabs and his throat slashed by the killers.

Contacted, his depressed father, Mr. John Aminah, who lives in Eku and still in mourning mood, refused to comment. The deceased was a nephew of a former chairman, correspondent chapel, Sapele, Mr. Joseph Aminah. He pleaded with the law enforcement agents to help find the killers of his nephew.